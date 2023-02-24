US: Sustained strength in real personal income is a mixed blessing – Wells Fargo

“The sustained strength in real personal income is a mixed blessing. While it could provide a path to the elusive soft landing by supporting consumer spending more sustainably than reduced savings or reliance on more costly credit cards; it could also point to slower declines in services inflation which could compel the Fed to go higher for longer.”

“Real personal spending got a lift again to start the year, and in jumping 1.1% in January, growth more than offset weakness at year-end. A blow-out January retail sales report pointed to scope for a rebound to start the year at least in terms of goods outlays.”

Data released on Friday in the United States showed an increase in Real Personal Spending and higher inflation numbers . Analysts at Wells Fargo point out that a clean read on January income is tough. They argue that while a jump in wages is supportive of spending, it's a challenge for the Federal Reserve if it keeps the heat on inflation.

