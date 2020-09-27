US stocks futures rising in Asia, a sign of a bullish start to week

Futures in S&P 500 adds 0.2%, the Nasdaq 100 futures rise 0.3% and the DJIA is higher by 80 points.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said another coronavirus stimulus plan is possible.

US Stock futures are perky at the start of the week in Asia with futures on the S&P 500 adding 0.2%, the Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3% and the DJIA higher by 80 points.

The moves are promising considering the terrible performance of the indexes of late wit bit the S&P 500 and the Dow ending in a fourth straight negative week on Friday and the first time since August 2019 that the two indexes have suffered such a losing streak.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq eked out a 1% gain last week, posting its first positive week in four as the technology sector rebounded slightly from the recent deep rout.

As argued in the following weekly analysis for the S&P 500, the signs that there are still chances of a further fiscal stimulus bill before the election day could give stocks a boost to start the week.

House Democrats are seeking to forge a smaller aid package costing about $2.4 trillion and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he and Pelosi have agreed to restart talks.

I think we have a chance to get something done and we want to,

Pelosi explained, adding,