- Israel attacks Iran overnight, targeting nuclear officials and military sites.
- Trump pushes Iran to make a nuclear deal, but negotiations are likely over.
- Oil prices surge over 8%, which could push inflation higher.
- Dow Jones opens 1% lower, while US Treasury yields rise.
Israel launched unilateral strikes on Iranian officials, military sites and nuclear facilities on Thursday night, hostilities that the Trump administration warned about earlier this week but said it was not involved with. The steep rise in expectations that Iran will launch missiles and drones in defense has pushed oil prices over 8% on Friday, and US stocks are selling off in turn.
Some observers are already saying that higher oil prices could put an end to the falling US inflation witnessed earlier in the year. On Thursday, JPMorgan released a research note saying that an all-out war could push oil prices up to $120 and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) to 5%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) both traded 1% lower in response at Friday's open. The S&P 500 (SPX) was somewhat better with a -0.8% decline. The DAX in Germany and the CAC 40 in France both shed over 1% on Friday as well.
In contrast to the usual flight to safety trade, US Treasury yields are higher rather than lower. US oil and defense stocks are also making gains.
US President Donald Trump, whose administration was prepared to continue talks with Iranian officials on Sunday, pushed Iran to complete a peace deal, but that seems less likely now. Iran’s Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said in recent weeks that if Israel launches attacks on Iran, US military bases in the region will be targeted.
Dow Jones deal with fallout from Israeli attack on Iran
Of the 30 stocks in the Dow Jones index, only five opened on Friday with gains. These were Chevron (CVX), Merck (MRK), Verizon (VZ), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Apple (AAPL). The rest sold off.
The index fell from Thursday's close just under 43,000 to open near 42,500. Visa (V) shed 4.6%, Sherwin-Williams (SHW) lost 3.9%, American Express (AXP) sank 2.1%, and Boeing (BA) lost 1.7%.
The credit card companies are also dealing with fallout from a Wall Street Journal article saying that Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN) are considering issuing stablecoins to counteract fees from credit cards. Boeing is dealing with reports that the Indian government is likely to ground the entire Dreamliner 787-8 fleet in the country while it investigates an Air India crash that took place on Thursday.
DJIA 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
