Reuters cites a letter presented at the United Nations (UN), in which the US justifies the killing of Iranian Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani as self-defense.

The US tells UN it is prepared to take additional action in Middle East 'as necessary' to protect US personnel, interests and it stands 'ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran' to prevent escalation by Tehran.

The market mood remains calm following the risk-on sentiment that ensued, in response to US President Trump’s de-escalating address over the US-Iran conflict. The above headlines fail to boost the market sentiment, as USD/JPY holds the higher ground near 109.20 while the US Treasury yields drop back into the red.