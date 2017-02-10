US: September PMI signals further improvement in manufacturing conditions - Markit

US: September PMI signals further improvement in manufacturing conditions - MarkitBy Eren Sengezer
"September survey data signalled a further improvement in operating conditions across the US manufacturing sector," said the IHS Markit on Monday.
Key highlights:
- The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit final US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) registered 53.1 in September, up slightly on the flash reading of 53.0 and rising from 52.8 in August.
- The upturn signalled a slight pick up in growth momentum and a strong improvement in overall operating conditions across the sector.
- Production growth continued to expand at the end of the third quarter.
- New orders received continued to increase in September.
- Inflationary pressures intensified as input price inflation accelerated sharply.
- Employment expanded at quickest rate for nine months
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.