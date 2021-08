US Senate trudges toward passing $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Given the cautious optimism over the passage of the much-awaited stimulus, global markets began the trading week in Asia mostly around Friday’s levels while waiting for more clues.

But unless all 100 senators consent to expedite the process, passage would have to wait until Monday or Tuesday under parliamentary rules that require legislation to move forward slowly and in stages.

The Senate convened at noon EDT (16:00 GMT) and was expected to hold two procedural votes on Sunday evening, unless Republicans and Democrats can reach an agreement on amendments to the package that was the result of months of bipartisan talks.

The latest news marks slow progress after the initial agreement to finalize the details. The news piece said, “The effort has been held up by opposition from Republican Senator Bill Hagerty, a freshman from Tennessee who objects to fast-tracking the legislation due in part to its effect on the federal budget deficit.”

Early Monday morning in Asia, late Sunday in the US, Reuters came out with the updates from the US Senate where the policymakers jostle over President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending plan during the weekend.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.