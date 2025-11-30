US Secretary of State Rubio says meeting with Ukrainians is very productive

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that a meeting between the US and Ukrainian officials was "very productive", but more work remains to be done towards ending Russia's war in Ukraine, the Guardian reported.

Rubio further stated that the US aims to help Ukraine become “safer, stronger and more prosperous than it has ever been,” building on discussions that began in Geneva and lasted throughout the week. A source said US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will travel to Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin later this week.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 1.52% higher on the day to trade at $4,220.