US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is on the wires again, via Reuters, saying that “China's provocative actions a significant escalation.”
Additional quotes
United States has told China repeatedly it does not seek a crisis
Pelosi's visit was peaceful, no justification for China’s extreme response
No justification for China’s "extreme disproportionate and escalatory" response to Pelosi visit
Serious concerns that actions by Beijing will destabilise entire region
United states will stick by allies in region
We will fly, sail, operate wherever international law allows
United states will not be provoked by China’s actions
US will continue to make maritime transits through Taiwan strait
US defense secretary has ordered that USS Reagan will remain on station
We will continue to press the regime to release those unjustly detained in Myanmar
Russia visit to Myanmar flies in the face of Asian’s efforts to achieve peace
We stand in strong solidarity with Japan over China’s dangerous actions
We have open lines of communication with China
Reiterated position that China should not use Pelosi’s visit as pretext for provocative actions
Question of Pelosi’s visit came up when he spoke to China’s foreign minister Wang Yi in Bali last month
No possible justification for what China has done after Pelosi visit to Taiwan, have urged Beijing to cease such actions
Nothing inevitable about crisis, conflict; incumbent upon us and China to act responsibly
We won't take actions to provoke a crisis
We've said all along that the differences between mainland and Taiwan need to be resolved peacefully, not by force
Last thing countries in region want is to see differences resolved by force
What we don't want are efforts by any country including China or Russia to disrupt intl peace and security
Expects other countries will join US Indo-pacific economic framework
Market reaction
Markets remain cautiously optimistic so far this Friday, reflective of the 0.14% gains in the S&P 500 futures. Meanwhile, the US dollar index clings onto its recovery gains near 105.85, adding 0.15% on the day.
