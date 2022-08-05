US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is on the wires again, via Reuters, saying that “China's provocative actions a significant escalation.”

United States has told China repeatedly it does not seek a crisis

Pelosi's visit was peaceful, no justification for China’s extreme response

No justification for China’s "extreme disproportionate and escalatory" response to Pelosi visit

Serious concerns that actions by Beijing will destabilise entire region

United states will stick by allies in region

We will fly, sail, operate wherever international law allows

United states will not be provoked by China’s actions

US will continue to make maritime transits through Taiwan strait

US defense secretary has ordered that USS Reagan will remain on station

We will continue to press the regime to release those unjustly detained in Myanmar

Russia visit to Myanmar flies in the face of Asian’s efforts to achieve peace

We stand in strong solidarity with Japan over China’s dangerous actions

We have open lines of communication with China

Reiterated position that China should not use Pelosi’s visit as pretext for provocative actions

Question of Pelosi’s visit came up when he spoke to China’s foreign minister Wang Yi in Bali last month

No possible justification for what China has done after Pelosi visit to Taiwan, have urged Beijing to cease such actions

Nothing inevitable about crisis, conflict; incumbent upon us and China to act responsibly

We won't take actions to provoke a crisis

We've said all along that the differences between mainland and Taiwan need to be resolved peacefully, not by force

Last thing countries in region want is to see differences resolved by force

What we don't want are efforts by any country including China or Russia to disrupt intl peace and security

Expects other countries will join US Indo-pacific economic framework