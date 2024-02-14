US Retail Sales Preview: Forecasts from 10 major banks, will the US consumer take a break?

US January Retail Sales – Citi: -0.6%, prior: 0.6%; Retail Sales ex Auto – Citi: -0.2%, prior: 0.4%; Retail Sales ex Auto, Gas – Citi: -0.2%, prior: 0.6%; Retail Sales Control Group – Citi: 0.1%, prior: 0.8%. Retail sales have been surprising to the upside for several months in a row and the rebound in real goods demand has been stronger than expected. Goods and services have been contributing almost equally to growth over the last couple of quarters. Consumption overall should remain generally supported as long as the labor market holds up and incomes are increasing but we expect a softer retail sales print in January. Seasonal adjustment dynamics also imply some downside risk to the January retail sales this year as they expect sales to decline by less in non-seasonally adjusted terms than they did during the prior year.

We expect retail sales to retreat for the first time since October (TD: -0.3% MoM), following a strong 0.6% gain in December. Volatile auto sales will likely prove to be a major culprit behind weaker growth, with control group sales also acting as a drag. We look for a small 0.1% MoM decline in the latter. In addition, we project sales in bars/restaurants to move lower, as services spending likely started 2024 on a weaker footing.

We expect the control group of retail sales to moderate but remain solid with growth of 0.3% MoM and the headline advanced reading should be 0.2%. The underlying strength in the labor market combined to normalizing inflation has meant real income growth has accelerated. Other forces are afoot too to support consumption. Housing unaffordability, work from home and rising household wealth could be pushing consumers to spend more on durables.

We forecast retail sales to advance 0.1% in January and 0.3% when excluding autos. As the year progresses, we expect to see more of a moderation in spending emanating from a slowing jobs market. The unique factors of excess liquidity and easy access to cheap credit are tales of the past in the story of consumption.

We look for soft headlines and even see the potential for a negative. Gasoline prices fell 2.5% in January on average, which should be partially offset by a volume increase, but we still anticipate roughly a 1.0% MoM drop in gasoline sales. For most other spending categories, we look for trend increases, which should lift the ex-transportation measure by 0.4% MoM.

Motor vehicles and parts dealers and outlays at gasoline stations could have contributed negatively to the headline figure. Meanwhile, other categories could have suffered from bad weather and recorded losses, notably food services. All told, we expect total sales to have contracted 0.5%. Ex-auto outlays could have been a little less bad, falling 0.4% MoM.

We expect January’s US retail sales report to show a 0.5% decline from December led by a 7% drop in auto sales and a 2% fall in gasoline prices MoM. That marks the largest decline since March last year. Another surge in jobs in January (353K) and acceleration in wage growth means household incomes are still strong but the household saving rate continues to run below pre-pandemic levels.

Retail sales are likely to be soft, given that auto sales numbers already published were poor. Bad weather has certainly played a part, but 20+ year high borrowing costs for credit cards, car loan and personal loans are not helping. There is also growing evidence suggesting that pandemic era accrued excess savings will be supportive for spending.

Retail Sales are forecast to have contracted by 0.1% after expanding by 0.6% in December. Consumer spending ex-autos is expected at 0.2% month-month vs. 0.4% in December while the so-called control group used for GDP calculations is expected at 0.2% MoM vs. the prior release of 0.8%.

The US Census Bureau will release the January Retail Sales report on Thursday, February 15 at 13:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts of economists and researchers of 10 major banks regarding the upcoming data.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.