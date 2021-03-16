US: Retail Sales decline by 3% in February vs -0.5% expected

Retail Sales in US fell more than expected in February.

US Dollar ındex stays in the negative territory below 91.80.

Retail Sales in the US fell by 3% in February to $561.7 billion, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Tuesday. This reading followed January's increase of 7.6% (revised from 5.3%) and came in worse than the market expectation for a decrease of 0.5%.

"Total sales for the December 2020 through February 2021 period were up 6.0% from the same period a year ago," the publication further read. "Retail trade sales were down 3.1% from January 2021, and up 9.5% above last year."

Market reaction

This report had little to no impact on the USD's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.08% on the day at 91.75.