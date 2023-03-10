US: Regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank

Share:

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation closed Silicon Valley Bank and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver.

Equity prices of SVB Financial Group collapsed during the week. On Wednesday the bank surprised by announcing it needed to raise $2.25 billion in stock, triggering concerns.

The situation around Silicon Valley Bank weighed on the banking sector and in the overall market sentiment. It is the largest bank to fail since the 2008/2009 financial crisis.

More from the FDIC:

“To protect insured depositors, the FDIC created the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara (DINB). At the time of closing, the FDIC as receiver immediately transferred to the DINB all insured deposits of Silicon Valley Bank.”

“All insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits no later than Monday morning, March 13, 2023. The FDIC will pay uninsured depositors an advance dividend within the next week. Uninsured depositors will receive a receivership certificate for the remaining amount of their uninsured funds. As the FDIC sells the assets of Silicon Valley Bank, future dividend payments may be made to uninsured depositors.”

“Silicon Valley Bank had 17 branches in California and Massachusetts. The main office and all branches of Silicon Valley Bank will reopen on Monday, March 13, 2023.”

“As of December 31, 2022, Silicon Valley Bank had approximately $209.0 billion in total assets and about $175.4 billion in total deposits. At the time of closing, the amount of deposits in excess of the insurance limits was undetermined.”

“Silicon Valley Bank is the first FDIC-insured institution to fail this year.”