While addressing multiple issues ranging from the coronavirus (COVID-19) to fiscal package, as well as attacking China, US President Donald Trump took a U-turn from his earlier tweet pushing for a delay in the November month’s Presidential Elections.

A permanent shutdown would no longer be the answer at all, small shutdowns can be very helpful but not for a long period of time.

Latin America now leads the world in confirmed infections.

Resurgence in COVID-19 cases occurring throughout large portions of our planet, noting 150,000 people in the US have died of the coronavirus.

Asking democrats to help us approve legislation for eviction moratorium.

US blames the Chinese government's actions restricting airlines.

Also asking congress for $105 billion to help schools safely re-open.

Does not want to see delay in 2020 election but believes mail-in ballots will cause problems.

We can never ever forget the people whom we have lost.

We will never forget what happened.

This could have been stopped in China, they should have stopped it and they didn't.