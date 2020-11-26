US President Trump: Covid vaccine delivery will begin next week

The US President Donald Trump has stated that the covid vaccine delivery will begin next week.
Operation Warp Speed is said to be distributing doses as early as next week.
Trump said the coronavirus vaccine will be initially sent to front-line workers, medical personnel and seniors.
Last week, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech applied for an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for their Covid-19 vaccine.
The FDA process was expected to take a few weeks, and an advisory committee meeting to review the vaccine had been scheduled for early December.
Pfizer announced on July 22 that the US agreed to buy 100 million doses of its vaccine for up to $1.95 billion.
The agreement, which is part of Operation Warp Speed, allows the US to acquire an additional 500 million vaccine doses.
Markets are already trading the prospects of an economic recovery and a post covid world, but the news will underpin risk appetite going forward.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retains gains, lacks follow-through
The AUD/USD pair has spent the day consolidating gains above 0.7360 but was unable to find a catalyst to extend its advance.
EUR/USD could still retest the year high at 1.2011
EUR/USD has reached a higher high for the month, at 1.1940. German data put a cap to the advance, but the dollar’s weakness keeps the risk skewed to the upside.
Gold: Consolidation at critical weekly lows, bears looking for a discount
The price of gold has been on the back foot this week, breaking below the psychological $1,850s area, plummeting to a fresh weekly low of $1,800.40.
Neo Price Prediction: NEO could bottom out at $15 if sell orders continue piling up
Neo is currently trading at $16.21 after a significant 27% decline from the high at $21.82. The entire cryptocurrency market plummeted in the past 24 hours, and altcoins suffered the most.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!