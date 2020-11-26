US President Trump: Covid vaccine delivery will begin next week

The US President Donald Trump has stated that the covid vaccine delivery will begin next week.

Operation Warp Speed is said to be distributing doses as early as next week.

Trump said the coronavirus vaccine will be initially sent to front-line workers, medical personnel and seniors.

Last week, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech applied for an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for their Covid-19 vaccine.

The FDA process was expected to take a few weeks, and an advisory committee meeting to review the vaccine had been scheduled for early December.

Pfizer announced on July 22 that the US agreed to buy 100 million doses of its vaccine for up to $1.95 billion.

The agreement, which is part of Operation Warp Speed, allows the US to acquire an additional 500 million vaccine doses.

Markets are already trading the prospects of an economic recovery and a post covid world, but the news will underpin risk appetite going forward.