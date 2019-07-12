US President Trump: China is ’playing around’ with monetary policy

US President Trump was crossing the wires saying that China is ’playing around’ with monetary policy, as he continues to make accusations that other nations and regions have manipulated their currencies to gain “unfair” competitive advantages.

The recent comment comes following prior comments where Trump has said that the U.S. needs a “fair playing field” against China’s weaker currency, which is nullifying the impact of tariffs.

Trump has said before that China’s president essentially heads the Chinese “Fed” and can directly impact monetary policy.

When looking to the yuan, it has weakened significantly since the end of June, just as the Fed has rubberstamped a rate cut for this month which has been weighing on the greenback. USD/CNH currently stands at 6.8789 vs the Dec 2016 high of 6.9861.

In every respect, it looks like the U.S. is on the verge of sparking a currency war while the trade war with China doesn't seem to be going Trump's way. Indeed, one could argue that the Federal Reserve has been yielding to pressure from the White House with its policy.

USD/CNH levels

USD/CNH Overview Today last price 6.8795 Today Daily Change 0.0027 Today Daily Change % 0.04 Today daily open 6.8768 Trends Daily SMA20 6.8853 Daily SMA50 6.895 Daily SMA100 6.806 Daily SMA200 6.8368 Levels Previous Daily High 6.8949 Previous Daily Low 6.8613 Previous Weekly High 6.9004 Previous Weekly Low 6.8166 Previous Monthly High 6.9626 Previous Monthly Low 6.8367 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.8821 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.8741 Daily Pivot Point S1 6.8604 Daily Pivot Point S2 6.8441 Daily Pivot Point S3 6.8268 Daily Pivot Point R1 6.894 Daily Pivot Point R2 6.9113 Daily Pivot Point R3 6.9276



