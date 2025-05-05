US Presi. Trump: ‘At some point, I’m going to lower tariffs’ on China

Speaking over the weekend on tariffs announced on Chinese imports, US President Donald Trump said that “At some point, I’m going to lower them, because otherwise, you could never do business with them, and they want to do business very much.”
When asked if there will be trade deals this week, he said there 'could be.”
Additional comments
- Has no plans to speak with Xi this week.
- Talking about other matters with China.
Market reaction
With the return of uncertainty on Trump’s tariffs, the US Dollar is losing ground again versus its major currency rivals, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) down 0.31% on the day at 99.73 as of writing.
US-China Trade War FAQs
Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.
An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.
The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1300 amid weaker US Dollar
EUR/USD attracts some dip-buyers at the start of a new week, holding gains above 1.1300 in European trading. A broadly weaker US Dollar on resurfacing trade concerns and pre-Fed repositioning lend support to the pair ahead of US ISM Services PMI data.
GBP/USD pares back gains below 1.3300 amid light trading
GBP/USD is paring back gains below 1.3300 in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar softens against the Pound Sterling amid heightened economic uncertainty in the wake of US President Donald Trump's erratic trade policies. Thin trading condtions are likely to extend on May Day.
Gold price struggles to capitalize on intraday gains as traders opt to wait for FOMC meeting this week
Gold price maintains its bid tone heading into the European session though it lacks follow-through as traders opt to wait for more cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-hike path before placing directional bets. The market focus will remain glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC policy meeting on Wednesday.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu show bearish signs
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices hover around $0.172 and $0.000012 at the time of writing on Monday after falling nearly 5% the previous week. DOGE and SHIB funding rates are negative, indicating more traders are betting that dog-based meme coins will fall.
Has the tariff pain peaked?
Tariff rates may have peaked, but uncertainty hasn’t: Markets may be breathing easier, but investors should not mistake easing conditions for resolution. Even if headline tariff rates stay put, the real risk lies in prolonged policy unpredictability.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.