US Pres. Trump: US is in a much better position now than at any time in negotiations with China

Further on the US-China trade spat, at the G7 Summit, the US President Trump said that the US is in a much better position now than at any time in negotiations with China.

When asked about possible China tariffs delay, "anything is possible", he noted.

He said that the US has not discussed monetary policy at the G7, may discuss that later.

He also tweeted: "Great respect for the fact that President Xi & his Representatives want "calm resolution." So impressed that they are willing to come out & state the facts so accurately. This is why he is a great leader & representing a great country. Talks are continuing!"

The improved risk tone across the financial markets in Europe remains intact amid the latest Trump comments. The Aussie looks to 0.68 handle now while Gold shaved-off gains to trade below 1540 levels.