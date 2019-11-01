US Pres. Trump: UK Labour leader Corbyn would be 'so bad' for Britain

The US President Trump comments on the outcome of Britain’s election campaign late-Thursday, especially after the UK opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn kick-started Labour’s campaign for the December 12 general election, as cited by Reuters.
In an interview with LBC Radio, Trump said: “Corbyn would be so bad for your country. He’d be so bad, he’d take you in such a bad way. He’d take you into such bad places.”
On Thursday, Trump even said "the UK's trade with the US could be four to five times higher than it is now in a trade deal with the US."
The UK PM’s Office responded to Trump’s comments, by saying that the UK *can* strike a free trade deal with the USA when the nation leaves the EU.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Attempting gains, today's close pivotal
EUR/USD has so far gained 13 pips in Asia and is trading at 1.1161, representing a 0.10% gain on the day. A close above 1.1184 would confirm an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout.
GBP/USD pulls back from multi-day top as traders gear up for month-start economics
With the last month proved to be the worst for the DXY since January 2018, greenback traders await month-start catalysts for fresh directions. In doing so, the pair, which rallied to the highest since Oct 22 the previous day
USD/JPY: Bears take a breather, re-takes 108.00
USD/JPY is seen recovering some ground, in a bid to regain the 108 handle, mainly tracking the bounce in the US Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures, following a steep drop overnight induced by fresh US-China trade tensions.
Gold: Falling channel breakout confirmed, but resistance at $1,518 still intact
Gold jumped 1.11% on Thursday, confirming an upside break of the falling channel, represented by trendlines connecting Sept. 4 and Sept. 25 highs and Sept. 10 and Oct. 1 lows.
US October Manufacturing PMI Preview: Waiting for the China deal
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 48.9 in October from 47.8 in September and 49.1 in August. The prices paid index is projected to increase to 49.9 from 49.7.