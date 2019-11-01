US Pres. Trump: UK Labour leader Corbyn would be 'so bad' for Britain

The US President Trump comments on the outcome of Britain’s election campaign late-Thursday, especially after the UK opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn kick-started Labour’s campaign for the December 12 general election, as cited by Reuters.

In an interview with LBC Radio, Trump said: “Corbyn would be so bad for your country. He’d be so bad, he’d take you in such a bad way. He’d take you into such bad places.”

On Thursday, Trump even said "the UK's trade with the US could be four to five times higher than it is now in a trade deal with the US."

The UK PM’s Office responded to Trump’s comments, by saying that the UK *can* strike a free trade deal with the USA when the nation leaves the EU.