UK PM’s office responds to comments by US President Trump

No 10 has responded to President Trump, insisting that the UK *can* strike a free trade deal with the USA when the nation leaves the EU.

Earlier, Donald Trump had criticised Boris Johnson's Brexit deal with the EU, saying it restricts the US's ability to do future trade with the UK – Speaking to LBC, Trump said that, without the deal, the two countries could "do many times the numbers" than now. Trump was also quite vocal about his thoughts for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, saying he would be "so bad" as prime minister. Corbyn accused him of "trying to interfere" in the UK general election to boost "his friend Boris Johnson". Trump said the Brexit Party leader and Mr Johnson should "get together" to create "an unstoppable force" in UK politics, adding, that Corbyn would be so bad for your country, so bad. "He'd take you in such a bad way. He'd take you into such bad places. But your country has tremendous potential. It's a great country."