US Pres. Trump: Told Powell the Fed Rate is set too high relative to the interest rates of other competitor countries

In his latest tweet, the US President Trump said he complained to Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Powell about high US interest rates when they met at the White House on Monday morning.

Trump tweeted out: “At my meeting with Jay Powell this morning, I protested fact that our Fed Rate is set too high relative to the interest rates of other competitor countries. In fact, our rates should be lower than all others (we are the U.S.). Too strong a Dollar hurting manufacturers & growth!”

The US dollar index, the greenback when measures against a basket of six major currencies, has stalled its recovery from two-week lows on Trump’s tweets. At the press time, the USD index trades around 97.80, almost unchanged on the day.