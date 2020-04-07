US Pres. Trump: See glimmers of hope despite very painful week

During his routing daily Coronavirus Task Force Briefings, US President Donald Trump struck cautiously optimistic statements while seeing glimmers of hope and citing the progress on anti-corona vaccine.

US being hit hard by coronavirus right now.

See glimmers of hope despite very painful week.

We’re working quickly to find an anti-corona vaccine and it may take a while.

More than $70 billion in guaranteed relief loans processed.

Will ask congress for additioanl $250 billion.

We pay for majority of WHO (World Health Organization) and they actually cricized and disagreed with my travel ban.

Going to put a hold on US contribution to WHO.

WHO takes great sides with China being biased.

US military building 15,000 hospital beds in hotspots including Chicago.

We havce 8,675 ventilators in stockpiles and ready to move.

US may be getting to the top of coronavirus curve.

Dollar is strong, people are investing.

Would like to see a payroll tax cut but Democrats are stopping it.

This would be a fantastic time to have a payroll tax cut.