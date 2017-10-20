US Pres. Trump on next Fed chair: Taylor, Powell both very talented, it is a hard decision

US Pres. Trump on next Fed chair: Taylor, Powell both very talented, it is a hard decisionBy Eren Sengezer
In an interview with Fox Business, US President Donald Trump said that he was considering having both the Fed governor Powell and Stanford University economist Taylor to fill spots at the Fed.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Idea of Taylor, Powell serving together at Fed is in his "thinking," adds "I have a couple of others things in my thinking"
- Taylor, Powell both very talented, says it is a hard decision
- Fox Business says Powell and Taylor could potentially serve as either fed chair or vice chair, unclear which role either might get
