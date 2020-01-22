US Pres. Trump: GDP would be near 4% if it weren’t for the Fed

During an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump said more tax cuts, a healthcare plan and more trade deals will be coming ahead.

"We are going to be doing a middle-class tax cut, a very big one. We'll be announcing that over the next 90 days," Trump added. Commenting on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, " The GDP would be near 4% if it weren’t for the Fed. Fed raising rates was a big mistake," Trump said.

Markets don't seem to be reacting to these comments with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield staying flat on the day near 1.778%.