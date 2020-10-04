US Pres. Trump: Feeling ‘much better’, next few days – ‘a real test’

Putting rest to the conflicting messages about his health conditions, US President Donald Trump made an appearance himself on Twitter late Saturday, via a four-minute video, noting that he was feeling ‘much better’.
In an online message from his hospital suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, he expressed gratitude towards the people of America and the staff at the hospital while adding, “over the next period of a few days, I guess that’s the real test, so we’ll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days.”
October 3, 2020
Differing statements on Trump’s health assessment from the White House (WH) doctor Sean Conley and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows created confusion on the status of his ill health Saturday.
Meadows said: “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”
In contrast, Dr. Conley had said: “The team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made.”
