US Pres. Trump: Fed would boost economy if it were to lower rates

U.S. President Donald Trump crossed the wires in the last minutes to, once again, voice his criticism of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

Trump argued that the economy would get a boost if the Fed were to lower interest rates. "The Fed doesn't know what they are doing," Trump added, per Reuters. Regarding the U.S.-China trade conflict, "we'll see what happens with China, they broke talks," Trump said.

Earlier today, the upbeat employment data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics weighed on the probability of rate cuts in the remainder of the year and cause stock markets to start the day in the negative territory.