US Pres. Trump: Fed too proud to admit their mistake of acting too fast and tightening too much

In, yet another, Twitter rant against the Federal Reserve, US President Donald Trump said their problem was the Fed, not China and added that the Fed was too proud to admit their mistake of acting too fast and tightening too much.

"They must cut Rates bigger and faster, and stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening now. Yield curve is at too wide a margin, and no inflation!" Trump tweeted out. "We will win anyway, but it would be much easier if the Fed understood, which they don’t, that we are competing against other countries, all of whom want to do well at our expense!"

The US Dollar Index edged slightly lower on these comments and was last virtually unchanged on the day at 97.60.