US Pres. Trump: Draghi making it unfairly easier to compete against US by lowering euro

U.S. President Trump recently noted that the euro weakened against the dollar after European Central Bank president Draghi announced more stimulus and argued that the weaker euro was making it easy for Europe to compete against the United States.

"Draghi just announced more stimulus could come, which immediately dropped the euro against the dollar, making it unfairly easier for them to compete against the USA. They have been getting away with this for years, along with China and others," Trump tweeted out.

The US Dollar Index eased slightly from its highs and was last seen up 0.08% on the day at 97.60.