NOK: Oil and rates keep krone supported – Commerzbank

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Commerzbank’s Antje Praefcke notes that the Norwegian Krone has been one of the best performers, helped by a hawkish shift in Norges Bank expectations after stronger January inflation and higher Oil prices. She still expects NOK appreciation in principle but warns that any easing of Middle East tensions and Oil correction could trigger a notable pullback in the currency.

Strong NOK but vulnerable to correction

"Whereas the market had previously anticipated the possibility of cuts, it now expects that there could even be increases over the course of the year."

"In principle, I have long assumed that the NOK should appreciate. However, I would be cautious in assuming that the recent gains will continue in their current form."

"On the one hand, interest rate expectations could be dampened if next week's inflation figures for February do not confirm the upward trend in prices."

"The conflict in the Middle East is certainly supporting the NOK, but a calming of the situation and a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would in all likelihood lead to a rapid correction in the oil price and, accordingly, in the NOK."

"However, as long as tensions persist and oil prices remain high, the NOK will continue to be one of the winners of the crisis."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

EUR/USD remains bid near 1.1650 post-US ADP

Finally some respite for the risk complex see EUR/USD partially recover from the recent steep sell-off, this time hovering around the 1.1650 zone amid decent gains in a context of renewed selling pressure on the US Dollar. However, the duration and extension of this bounce should be put to the test amid the unabated tensions in the Middle East.

GBP/USD meets resistance around 1.3400

In line with its risk-linked peers, GBP/USD stages a modest comeback on Wednesday, although meeting some resistance around the 1.3400 neighbourhood. Cable's humble recovery comes on the back of the fresh downward bias in the Greenback amid a marginal improvement in the global sentiment and steady geopolitical effervescence.

Gold flirts with $5,200 amid safe haven demand

Gold partially fades Tuesday's sharp pullback, regaining the $5,200 mark per troy ounce on the back of the resurgence of investors' demand for the safe-haven space. The precious metal remains well propped up by the deterioration of the geopolitical scenario in the Middle East, while the softer tone in the US Dollar collaborates with the uptick.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound amid mixed ETF flows

The cryptocurrency market is showing subtle recovery signs despite heightened global uncertainty following the United States (US) and Israel attacks on Iran and the subsequent retaliations that have morphed into a wider Middle East war.

Asian stocks fall as South Korea’s KOSPI slumps over 10%

Asian equities drop on Middle East tensions; the MSCI Asia Pacific Index falls up to 4%. South Korea's KOSPI fell 10.71% near 5,170, with the Korean Won weakened past 1,500 per dollar.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL consolidation near resistance as ETF inflows offer mild support

Solana price is facing slight rejection as it approaches the upper boundary of the consolidation range at around $88 on Wednesday. Institutional demand is strengthening as spot Exchange Traded Funds recorded two consecutive inflows so far this week.

