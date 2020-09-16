US Pres. Trump: Coronavirus vaccine could be three or four weeks away

Speaking at a town hall hosted by ABC News in Philadelphia late Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said a vaccine against the coronavirus could be three or four weeks away.

Key quotes

“We’re very close to having a vaccine.”

“If you want to know the truth, the previous administration would have taken perhaps years to have a vaccine because of the FDA and all the approvals. And we’re within weeks of getting it... Could be three weeks, four weeks.”

“Yeah, well, I didn’t downplay it. I actually, in many ways, I up-played it, in terms of action. My action was very strong,” when confronted on downplaying the pandemic.

Related reads