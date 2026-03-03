TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Fed’s Williams: Eventual rate cuts aimed at keeping policy from being too restrictive

Fed’s Williams: Eventual rate cuts aimed at keeping policy from being too restrictive
Agustin WazneAgustin WazneFXStreet

John Williams, President of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of New York, did not address the economic impact of the Iran conflict at the America's Credit Unions Governmental Affairs Conference, in Washington DC on Tuesday.

Key takeaways:

If inflation ebbs, 'further reductions' in policy rate target 'eventually' warranted.

Does not address economic impact of Iran conflict in prepared remarks.

Central bank's rate policy stance currently 'well positioned'.

Eventual rate cuts aimed at keeping policy from being too restrictive.

Expects the unemployment rate to edge down this year and next.

Sees 2.5% GDP growth in 2026 on array of supporting factors.

Expects inflation to wane to 2.5% this year, 2% in 2027.

Last year's rate cuts better balanced policy against dual mandates.

So far no major second round impact from tariffs.

Tariffs key driver of inflation, but that pressure should wane this year.

Tariff impact mostly felt domestically.

Economy on solid footing, job market stabilizing.

Recent data on inflation has been reassuring.”

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD1.02%0.76%0.36%0.22%1.33%1.36%0.65%
EUR-1.02%-0.26%-0.68%-0.80%0.32%0.34%-0.37%
GBP-0.76%0.26%-0.42%-0.53%0.57%0.60%-0.11%
JPY-0.36%0.68%0.42%-0.13%0.98%0.99%0.30%
CAD-0.22%0.80%0.53%0.13%1.11%1.14%0.43%
AUD-1.33%-0.32%-0.57%-0.98%-1.11%0.02%-0.69%
NZD-1.36%-0.34%-0.60%-0.99%-1.14%-0.02%-0.71%
CHF-0.65%0.37%0.11%-0.30%-0.43%0.69%0.71%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

More from Agustin Wazne
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hits fresh 2026 lows near 1.1570

EUR/USD hits fresh 2026 lows near 1.1570

EUR/USD adds to Monday’s heavy losses and reaches new yearly lows around 1.1570 on Tuesday. The pair’s deep pullback comes as the US Dollar extend its strong bounce, always propped up by the intense flight-to-safety environment amid the deteriorating geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.

GBP/USD attacks 1.3300, refreshing three-month lows

GBP/USD attacks 1.3300, refreshing three-month lows

GBP/USD is deep in the red near 1.3300, accelerating its downside to renew three-month lows in European trading on Tuesday. The ongoing escalation in the Iran war, combined with rising Oil prices, weighs negatively on the higher-yielding Pound Sterling as the US Dollar capitalizes on increased haven demand.

Gold drops further, threatens $5,000

Gold drops further, threatens $5,000

Gold comes under renewed and marked selling pressure on Tuesday, dangerously approaching the critical $5,000 mark per troy ounce, reversing at the same time four consecutive daily advances. The yellow metal’s bearish tone comes on the back of the increasing demand for the Greenback and investors’ repricing of Fed rate cuts.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pull back as sentiment remains in extreme market fear

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pull back as sentiment remains in extreme market fear

The cryptocurrency market is broadly in the red on Tuesday as the Middle East grapples with an escalating war. Bitcoin (BTC) is in a pullback, trading below $67,000 at the time of writing, and most altcoins follow suit.

Energy shock 2.0: Why rising Gas prices could hit the Euro

Energy shock 2.0: Why rising Gas prices could hit the Euro

Even without a confirmed, sustained disruption, the mere risk to a key global energy chokepoint is enough to inject a significant premium into European Gas markets. And for the Euro, that matters.

Ripple falters amid sell-off jitters and negative funding rates

Ripple falters amid sell-off jitters and negative funding rates

Ripple (XRP) has come under pressure, drifting lower to $1.35 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The over 2% correction looks poised to erase the previous day’s gains, which lifted the remittance token to $1.42.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers