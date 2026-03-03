Fed’s Williams: Eventual rate cuts aimed at keeping policy from being too restrictive
John Williams, President of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of New York, did not address the economic impact of the Iran conflict at the America's Credit Unions Governmental Affairs Conference, in Washington DC on Tuesday.
Key takeaways:
If inflation ebbs, 'further reductions' in policy rate target 'eventually' warranted.
Does not address economic impact of Iran conflict in prepared remarks.
Central bank's rate policy stance currently 'well positioned'.
Eventual rate cuts aimed at keeping policy from being too restrictive.
Expects the unemployment rate to edge down this year and next.
Sees 2.5% GDP growth in 2026 on array of supporting factors.
Expects inflation to wane to 2.5% this year, 2% in 2027.
Last year's rate cuts better balanced policy against dual mandates.
So far no major second round impact from tariffs.
Tariffs key driver of inflation, but that pressure should wane this year.
Tariff impact mostly felt domestically.
Economy on solid footing, job market stabilizing.
Recent data on inflation has been reassuring.”
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.