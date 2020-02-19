US Pres. Trump casts doubts over India trade deal ahead of visit

Days ahead of a scheduled visit to India, US President Trump raised doubts over a potential trade deal with the South Asian super power, Bloomberg reports.
While speaking to Reuters late Tuesday, Trump said:” Well, we can have a trade deal with India, but I’m really saving the big deal for later on.”
Trump said that he still wants to do “a very big trade deal with India,” but added “I don’t know if it will be done before the election. We’re not treated very well by India, but I happen to like Prime Minister Modi a lot.”
Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24th and 25th.
