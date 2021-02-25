US: Pending Home Sales fall by 2.8% in January vs. 0% expected

- Pending Home Sales in US fell sharply in January.
- US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory below 89.80.
Pending Home Sales in the US decreased by 2.8% on a monthly basis in January following December's increase of 0.5%, the data published by the US National Association of Realtors showed on Thursday. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 0%.
Further details of the publication showed that Pending Home Sales on a yearly basis rose by 13%, compared to analysts' estimate of 19.5%.
Market reaction
US Dollar Index remains under strong bearish pressure after this report and was last seen losing 0.5% on the day at 89.73.
