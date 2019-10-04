US: Nonfarm payrolls to increase by 150k in September – TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities are expecting the US Nonfarm Payrolls to increase by 150k in September, following the below-consensus 130k August print.

Key Quotes

“Reflecting the retrenchment in manufacturing, jobs in the goods sector should stay soft; however, we look for a modest rebound in employment in the services sector. We also note that temporary census hiring for canvassing purposes should continue to boost employment figures this month: we pencil in a 15k increase federal hires.”

“All in, the household survey should show the unemployment rate remaining steady at 3.7% in September, while we forecast wages to rise 0.2% m/m, leaving the annual rate unchanged at 3.2% y/y.”