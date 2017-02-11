US nonfarm payrolls seen firmer at +340k in October – Goldman Sachs

US nonfarm payrolls seen firmer at +340k in October – Goldman SachsBy Dhwani Mehta
Goldman Sachs’ economists present a brief preview of what to expect from today’s US labor market release due on the cards at 1230 GMT.
Key Quotes:
“Estimate nonfarm payrolls +340k in October, above consensus of +310k and the 3-month average pace of +91k.
Our forecast reflects solid underlying job growth and a sharp rebound in employment in hurricane-affected areas, as we estimate flooding and power outages reduced the level of September payrolls by approximately 180k.
Unemployment rate forecast is 4.2%.
For average hourly earnings.
Increase 0.2% m/m and 2.7% y/y. “
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.