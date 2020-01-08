US must withdraw its troops from the Middle East – Iranian Press

Iran's state television is out with the latest headlines, citing the country’s army saying the US must withdraw its troops from the Middle East

Additional Details:

Iran claims 80 American "terrorists" were killed in missile attacks on US targets in Iraq. Iran launched 15 missiles against US targets in Iraq. US military equipment were 'severely damaged' in the attacks. Iran has 100 other targets in its sights if US takes any retaliatory measures.

The Iranian army is simply confirming the news that was earlier announced by the US Defense Official and has little to no impact on the markets, as the risk recovery extends into early European trading.