The NZD/USD pair attracts some sellers to around 0.5760 during the early European trading hours on Friday, pressured by renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. Traders will keep an eye on the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and UoM Consumer Inflation Expectations data later on Friday.

New Zealand’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 1.1% in the third quarter (Q3). This reading followed a revised 1.0% contraction in Q2. Despite robust activity across most sectors, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) maintains that the policy rate will likely remain at 2.25% through 2026, keeping the Kiwi range-bound in the near term, said BBH FX analysts.

The cooler-than-expected US inflation report has increased speculation that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) may continue cutting interest rates in early 2026, though officials have cautioned that more "clean" data is needed following the shutdown disruptions. This, in turn, could exert some selling pressure on the Greenback and help limit the pair’s losses in the near term.

Financial markets are now pricing in nearly a 26.6% odds the US central bank will reduce interest rates at its next meeting in January, after it cut them by a quarter-point at each of its last three meetings, according to the CME FedWatch tool.