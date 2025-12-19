US Dollar Index extends gains above 98.50 ahead of UoM Survey data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is extending gains for the third successive session and trading around 98.60 during the European hours on Friday. Traders will likely observe the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for December later in the day.

The upside of the US Dollar could be limited amid rising expectations of US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts following the unexpectedly cooled US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation in November. The CME FedWatch tool shows a 73.3% probability of rates being held at the Fed’s January meeting, down from 75.6% a day earlier. Meanwhile, the likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut has risen to 26.6% from 24.4% a day ago.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released on Thursday that the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 2.7% in November. This reading came in below the market consensus of 3.1%. Meanwhile, the US core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose by 2.6%, missing the expectation of 3.0%. This figure marks the slowest pace since 2021.

US ​President Donald ‌Trump said on Thursday that the next chairman of the ⁠‌Federal Reserve (Fed) will be ‍someone who believes in lower ​interest rates "by ‌a lot." Trump further noted that he will ⁠soon announce ​a ​successor to current Fed Chair ‍Jerome ⁠Powell.