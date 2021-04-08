US' Manchin: Will not vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster

US Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said in a Washington Post (WaPo) interview early Thursday, he is opposed to adopting reconciliation procedure to pass legislation without Republican support.

Key quotes

"I simply do not believe budget reconciliation should replace regular order in the Senate."

"Senate Democrats must avoid the temptation to abandon our Republican colleagues on important national issues.”

The above comments emerge as a potential blow to the likelihood of President Joe Biden's huge infrastructure plan getting clearance in Congress.

Market reaction

The US dollar index is catching a fresh bid on Manchin’s comments, as the risk sentiment receives a fresh hit. The index is trimming losses to now retest the 92.50 level.