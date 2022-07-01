Data released on Friday showed the ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped more than expected in June to 53, the lowest level in two years. According to analysts at Wells Fargo details of the report demonstrate slower activity in the manufacturing sector, but also that supply problems continue to slowly ease.
Key Quotes:
“The ISM manufacturing index slid 3.1 points to 53.0 in June. Notably, this was still above the 50-threshold signaling expansion, but marked the lowest reading in nearly two years and is consistent with a slower pace of activity. There were multiple signs of supply constraints easing, but weakness on the demand side pulled the overall index lower as new orders tumbled.”
“New orders tend to lead growth in industrial production (IP)—ISM new orders led growth in IP heading into the 2001 and the 2007 recessions. In short, this contraction-territory print for new orders is not good news for activity in the sector and could foreshadow coming weakness in actual output. One potential offset today, however, is the fact that manufacturers still have a record amount of backlog to move through, which may help support manufacturing activity even amid a pullback in new demand.”
“The June ISM piles onto weaker consumer data received this week. Investment spending is starting to weaken, which only adds to the evidence that the U.S. economy is rapidly slowing.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds, steadies above 1.0400
EUR/USD has staged a rebound and reclaimed 1.0400 during the American trading hours on Friday with the US Dollar Index retreating from the multi-week high it set at above 105.60. Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to close the week in negative territory.
GBP/USD climbs to 1.2050 area, looks to post weekly losses
GBP/USD reversed its direction and advanced to the 1.2050 area after having dropped to 1.1976 earlier in the day. The pair is still down more than 1% on the day with safe-haven flows dominating the financial markets following the disappointing PMI data from the US.
Gold rebounds above $1,800 as US yields fall sharply
Gold has regained its traction and recovered above $1,800 after having slumped to a multi-month low below $1,790. Following the dismal PMI data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 6% on the day, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
Why traders are rushing to exit positions on Cardano’s ADA price
Cardano (ADA) price has had its performance review as the summer kicks off. ADA bulls are returning home with not-that-good a scorecard, and the underperformance could cut short holiday funding for the cryptocurrency.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!