The number of job openings on the last business day of June stood at 7.43 million, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported in the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on Tuesday. This reading followed the 7.71 million openings (revised from 7.76 million) recorded in May and came in below the market expectation of 7.55 million.
"Over the month, both hires and total separations were little changed at 5.2 million and 5.1 million, respectively," the press release read. "Within separations, quits (3.1 million) were little changed while layoffs and discharges (1.6 million) were unchanged."
Market reaction to JOLTS Job Openings data
The US Dollar (USD) Index preserves its bullish momentum and was last seen rising 0.35% on the day at 99.00.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|1.91%
|0.82%
|0.61%
|0.40%
|1.11%
|1.13%
|1.11%
|EUR
|-1.91%
|-1.09%
|-1.23%
|-1.48%
|-0.78%
|-0.76%
|-0.78%
|GBP
|-0.82%
|1.09%
|-0.32%
|-0.40%
|0.30%
|0.34%
|0.31%
|JPY
|-0.61%
|1.23%
|0.32%
|-0.21%
|0.44%
|0.50%
|0.63%
|CAD
|-0.40%
|1.48%
|0.40%
|0.21%
|0.67%
|0.74%
|0.71%
|AUD
|-1.11%
|0.78%
|-0.30%
|-0.44%
|-0.67%
|0.03%
|-0.01%
|NZD
|-1.13%
|0.76%
|-0.34%
|-0.50%
|-0.74%
|-0.03%
|-0.02%
|CHF
|-1.11%
|0.78%
|-0.31%
|-0.63%
|-0.71%
|0.00%
|0.02%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
This section below was published as a preview of the US JOLTS Job Openings data at 09:00 GMT.
- The US JOLTS data will be watched closely ahead of the release of the July Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday.
- Job Openings are forecast to edge lower to 7.55 million in June.
- The state of the labor market is a key factor for Fed officials when setting interest rates.
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Tuesday by the United States (US) Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The publication will provide data about the change in the number of Job Openings in June, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.
JOLTS data is scrutinized by market participants and Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers because it can provide valuable insights into the supply-demand dynamics in the labor market, a key factor impacting salaries and inflation. Job Openings have been declining steadily since reaching 12 million in March 2022, indicating a steady cooldown in labor market conditions. In January of this year, the number of Job Openings came in above 7.7 million before declining to 7.2 million by March. Since then, JOLTS Job Openings rose for two consecutive months, reaching 7.76 million in May.
What to expect in the next JOLTS report?
Markets expect Job Openings for June to decline to 7.55 million. Although concerns over an economic downturn eased after the United States (US) reached trade agreements with Japan and the European Union (EU), there is still uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook. Hence, Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers could refrain from easing monetary policy unless labor market conditions worsen in a noticeable way.
The CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets virtually see no chance of a rate cut at the upcoming July 29-30 Fed policy meeting. Nevertheless, a significant negative surprise in the JOLTS Job Openings data, with a reading below 7 million, could feed into expectations for a 25-basis-point rate cut in September, which currently has a probability of about 60%. In this scenario, the US Dollar (USD) could come under pressure with the immediate reaction.
On the other hand, a reading near the market consensus, or better, could help the USD to hold its ground. Regardless, investors could opt to stay on the sidelines ahead of the Fed policy announcements on Wednesday, not allowing the data to have a long-lasting impact on the USD’s valuation.
When will the JOLTS report be released and how could it affect EUR/USD?
Job Openings will be published on Tuesday at 14:00 GMT. Eren Sengezer, European Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, shares his technical outlook for EUR/USD:
“The near-term technical outlook points to a buildup of bearish momentum in EUR/USD. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart declined below 50 and the pair broke below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently located at 1.1700.”
“On the downside, the 50-day SMA aligns as the immediate support level at 1.1560 before 1.1450 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the February-July uptrend) and 1.1335 (100-day SMA). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1700 (20-day SMA), 1.780 (static level) and 1.1830 (end-point of the uptrend).”
Employment FAQs
Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.
The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.
The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks below 1.1500 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD extends its daily slide toward 1.1450 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from the upbeat second-quarter GDP and ADP Employment Change data, forcing the pair to stay under bearish pressure ahead of the Fed policy announcements.
GBP/USD drops to fresh two-month low below 1.3300
GBP/USD comes under strong bearish pressure in the second half of the day and trades at its weakest level since May, below 1.3300. The broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength on robust GDP and private sector employment data weighs heavily on the pair as focus shifts to the Fed decision.
Gold tests $3,300 as US yields rise ahead of Fed
Following the subdued action seen in the first half of the day, Gold turns south and trades near $3,300. Rising US Treasury bond yields following the strong US data releases cause XAU/USD to push lower. The Fed is widely anticipated to keep policy settings unchanged later in the day.
BoC set to keep interest rate on hold amid tariff uncertainty
The July meeting could be the fourth consecutive decision with rates at 2.75%. US tariffs would remain in the spotlight at Governor Macklem’s press conference. The Canadian Dollar maintains a positive tone vs. the US Dollar.
Is the Fed behind the curve?
Fed is under increasing scrutiny about its decision to delay rate cuts. Ongoing tariff uncertainty and resilient economy support Fed’s case for pause. But Fed may have left it too late amid some cracks in labour market.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.