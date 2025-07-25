Forecasting the upcoming week: A key week will feature the Fed meeting, Trump’s trade deadline, and Nonfarm Payrolls

Despite the recovery in the second half of the week, the US Dollar (USD) ended this week on a downward trajectory, reversing two consecutive advances. It was a week dominated by the trade narrative as well as the Fed-White House effervescence, with no end in sight to either of them.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) remained unable to revert the strong decline seen in the first half of the week despite US yields regaining the upward bias amid decent progress on the trade front. The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index kickstarts the calendar on July 28. On July 29 will come the advanced Goods Trade Balance results, seconded by Wholesale Inventories, the FHFA’s House Price Index, JOLTs Job Openings, the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence, the Dallas Fed Services Index, and the API’s weekly report on US crude oil stockpiles. The ADP Employment Change report is due on July 30, alongside another revision of the Q2 GDP Growth Rate, Pending Home Sales, the usual weekly MBA Mortgage Applications, and the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories. The weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be released on July 31, followed by Challenger Job Cuts, the Chicago PMI, Personal Income, Personal Spending, and inflation figures tracked by the PCE. Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, and the final U-Mich Consumer Sentiment will all wrap up the docket on August 1.
EUR/USD managed to claw back some gains on the weekly chart, faltering just ahead of the 1.1800 barrier, despite the fresh downside pressure emerging in the latter part of the week. The ECB’s Consumer Inflation Expectations will be released on July 29. Germany’s Retail Sales and the flash Q2 GDP Growth Rate are due on July 30, seconded by the EMU’s preliminary Q2 GDP Growth Rate, Economic Sentiment, Consumer Inflation Expectations, and the final Consumer Confidence print. The German labour market report is due on July 31 followed by the advanced Inflation Rate, and the Unemployment Rate in the euro area. The final HCOB Manufacturing PMIs in Germany and the euro bloc are expected on August 1, followed by the EMU’s advanced Inflation Rate.
In quite volatile trading, GBP/USD closed the week with slight gains in the low-1.3400s, although enough to revert three consecutive weekly pullbacks. The CBI Distributive Trades will come on July 28. On July 29, the BoE will publish its M4 Money Supply figures, Consumer Credit, and Net Lending to Individuals, all seconded by Mortgage Approvals and Mortgage Lending. The Nationwide Housing Prices are expected on August 1, followed by the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI.
USD/JPY closed the week with humble losses, approaching the 148.00 hurdle following two drops in a row. Flash Industrial Production figures will be published on July 31 along with Retail Sales, weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures, Consumer Confidence, Housing Starts, and Construction Orders. The Unemployment Rate, and the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI are expected on August 1.
A very positive week saw AUD/USD advance to fresh multi-month highs north of 0.6600 the figure, although relinquishing some ground afterwards. The Inflation Rate alongside the Monthly CPI Indicator are due on July 30. Retail Sales will come on July 31 ahead of Building Permits, Private House Approvals, Import and Export Prices, and Private Sector Credit figures. The final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Producer Prices, and Commodity Prices will close the weekly calendar on August 1.
Anticipating economic perspectives: Voices on the horizon
- The RBA’s Hauser will speak on July 31.
Central banks: Upcoming meetings to shape monetary policies
- The BoC meets on July 30 (act. 2.75% vs. 2.75% exp.), followed by the Fed (act. 4.25%-4.50% vs. 4.25%-4.50% exp.).
- The BoJ will decide on rates on July 31 (act. 0.50% vs. 0.50% exp.), seconded by the SARB (act. 7.25% vs. 7.25% exp.).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps the offered bias above 1.1700
EUR/USD is still under slight negative pressure, trading above the 1.1700 hurdle and adding to Thursday's decline. Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) is staying steady despite growing optimism about improved US-China relations, although the Trump-Powell spat continues to dominate headlines.
GBP/USD remains weak, targets 1.3400
GBP/USD resumes its downward trend for another day on Friday, this time coming at shouting distance from the key 1.3400 support, or weekly low. The rise in the greenback, along with disappointing UK retail sales statistics in June, contributes to the British Pound's ongoing weakness.
Gold loses the grip, challenges $3,330
Gold is under negative pressure for the third day in a row, falling back to weekly lows around the $3,330 region per troy ounce. The precious metal maintains its bearish tone on the back of the resurgence of the buying interest in the US Dollar, mixed US yields and progress on the trade front.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin declines amid de-risking sentiment, Ethereum and XRP hold key support
The cryptocurrency market is striving for stability following a bearish wave during the Asian session on Friday, which saw Bitcoin (BTC) price slump to an intraday low of $114,723. A recovery is gaining momentum.
Is the Fed behind the curve?
Fed is under increasing scrutiny about its decision to delay rate cuts. Ongoing tariff uncertainty and resilient economy support Fed’s case for pause. But Fed may have left it too late amid some cracks in labour market.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.