US: Job openings fell to 7.051 million in August vs. 7.191 million expected

Job openings in the United States fell to 7.051 million in August.

US Dollar Index ignored the data ahead of the Fed Chairman Powell speech.

According to the monthly report published by the United States (US) Bureau of Labor Statistics, job openings in August fell to 7.051 million, the lowest reading since March, from 7.147 million in September and fell short of the market expectation of 7.191 million.

"The job openings rate was 4.4%. The number of job openings was little changed for total private and for government," the press release read.

"The job openings level decreased in nondurable goods manufacturing (-49,000) and in information (-47,000). The number of job openings decreased in the Midwest region."

The US Dollar Index ignored these figures as the focus remains on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Powell's speech. The index was last down 0.07% on the day at 99.04.