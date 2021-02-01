US: ISM Manufacturing PMI edges lower to 58.7 in January vs. 60 expected

- ISM Manufacturing PMI fell modestly in January but stayed comfortably above 50.
- US Dollar Index continues to consolidate its daily gains near 90.80.
The business activity in the US manufacturing sector continued to expand at a robust pace in January with the ISM Manufacturing PMI arriving at 58.7, compared to 60.5 in December. This reading fell short of analysts' estimate of 60.
Further details of the publication revealed that the Employment Index improved to 52.6 from 51.7 and the Prices Paid Index jumped to the highest level since April 2011 at 82.1 from 77.6. Finally, the New Orders Index edged lower to 61.1 from 67.5.
Market reaction
This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.28% on the day at 90.83.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
