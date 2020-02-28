US Goods Trade Balance came in at -$65.5 billion in January.

US Dollar Index continues to move sideways near 98.50.

The US' international trade deficit narrowed to $65.5 billion in January from $68.7 billion in December, the advanced monthly report published by the US Census Bureau showed on Friday.

"Exports of goods for January were $135.7 billion, $1.4 billion less than December exports," the publication read. "Imports of goods for January were $201.2 billion, $4.6 billion less than December imports."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index clings to modest daily recovery gains near mid-98s after this data.