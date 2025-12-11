US: Initial Jobless Claims jumped to 236K last week

The number of US citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance went up to 236K for the week ending December 6, according to a report from the US Department of Labour (DOL) released on Thursday. The latest print came in above initial estimates (220K) and was higher than the previous week’s 192K (revised from 191K).

Additionally, the 4-week moving average increased to 216.75K from the 214.75K average of the previous week. Finally, Continuing Jobless Claims improved to 1.838M.

Market reaction

The Greenback resumed its slide on the news, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) easing to the 98.20 region, its lowest in roughly two months.