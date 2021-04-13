US: Inflation is picking up now – Wells Fargo

Data released on Tuesday, showed annual inflation in the US climbed to the highest level in years. While low base comparisons from last year's shutdowns helped drive the year-ago rate up to 2.6%, inflation has strengthened more recently, argue analysts at Wells Fargo.
Key Quotes:
“Inflation heated up in March, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising 0.6%. The year-over-year rate rose to 2.6% from 1.7% in February, helped by a low base comparison after a 0.3% monthly drop last March. The easy base comparisons from last year's shutdown will continue over the next two months, including an even easier comp next month after the CPI fell 0.7% last April. But inflation is picking up now. Over the past three months, the CPI has increased at an annualized rate of 5.0%.”
“In short, the pickup in inflation is attributable to more than just last spring's low base comparisons. The economy's full reopening at a time when households are flush with cash has created a wave of demand. Across the supply chain, there is a struggle to keep up, which is giving a wide range of businesses something they have not seen in more than a decade: pricing power.”
“The Fed has made clear that it wants to see a sustainable pickup in inflation, and not a temporary increase. That evaluation will be difficult to make until late this year, after supply disruptions ease and the initial burst of activity as the economy fully reopens subsides. That will keep the Fed in wait-and-see mode for months to come. Our own view is that inflation is likely to strengthen further in the months to come, leading core CPI to reach a 2.7% year-over-year rate by the first quarter of 2022, but there remains a heightened degree of uncertainty around the outlook.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits three-week high after US data
EUR/USD has surged well above 1.19, as markets have reassessed US inflation data, which marginally beat estimates. Elevated expectations have triggered a "sell the fact" response on the dollar. Updates on J&J's vaccine issues are awaited.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.3720 after mixed figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation beat estimates.
BTC and ETH reach record highs, while XRP begins to catch up
Bitcoin price hit a new all-time high at $63,287 ahead of Coinbase IPO. Ethereum price also formed a new all-time high of $2,229 and remains extremely bullish. XRP price is up by 170% in the past two weeks as it seems Ripple will win the SEC lawsuit.
Breaking: Nasdaq NDX QQQ Sets new record, technical levels to watch
Finally, the Nasdaq catches up with the broader market indices and posts a new record high. At the time of writing the Nasdaq is trading at 13,946 breaking the previous high of 13,879 from way back on February 16!
XAU/USD regains traction, tests $1,740
XAU/USD reversed its direction after dropping toward $1,720. Renewed USD weakness is providing a boost to XAU/USD. Next hurdle on the upside is located at $1,740 ahead of $1,745.