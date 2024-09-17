US Industrial Production increases by 0.8% in August vs. 0.2% expected

- Industrial Production increased at a stronger pace than expected in August.
- US Dollar Index stays in positive territory slightly below 101.00.
Industrial Production in the US rose 0.8% on a monthly basis in August, the Federal Reserve (Fed) reported on Tuesday. This reading followed the 0.6% decrease recorded in July and came in better than the market expectation of 0.2%.
Further details of the publication showed that the Capacity Utilization improved to 78% from 77.8% in the same period.
Market reaction
These figures don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the US Dollar's valuation against its major rivals. At the time of press, the USD Index was up 0.15% on the day at 100.85.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1100 on modest USD recovery
EUR/USD struggles to hold its ground and retreats toward 1.1100 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. Upbeat Retail Sales data and the uncertainty surrounding the Fed's upcoming interest rate decision helps the US Dollar recovery and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD pulls away from multi-day highs, trades below 1.3200
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.3200 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The cautious market stance ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting supports the USD and limits the pair's upside.
Gold retreats below $2,580 ahead of Fed policy announcements
Gold stays under modest bearish pressure on Tuesday and trades below $2,580. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 3.6% ahead of the Fed's policy announcements on Wednesday, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Why the Fed is set to cut interest rates and what does that mean Premium
The Fed is expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday. This is a crucial event as it directly affects families and businesses in the United States (US) – but also abroad given the importance of the US as the world’s largest economy.
Bitcoin approaches its $56,000 support level
Bitcoin is approaching a crucial daily support level of $56,000, hinting at a possible recovery. Ethereum faced rejection from the resistance level, suggesting a downward trend with weak momentum. In contrast, Ripple has bounced above the 100-day EMA, indicating a continued upward trend.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.