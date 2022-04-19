Data released on Tuesday showed better-than-expected numbers on housing starts and building permits for March, also February’s numbers were revised higher. Analysts at Wells Fargo point out that the data puts home building on firmer footing ahead of the recent spike in mortgage rates.
Key Quotes:
“Single-family construction appears to be losing a little momentum, with starts declining 1.7% in March and permits falling 4.8%. Permits over the past three months are now running slightly below the three-month trend in starts. By contrast, the three-month average of multifamily permits is running 23.8% ahead of starts, suggesting there are still plenty of projects in the pipeline.”
“The strength in housing starts at the start of 2022 likely reflects some easing in supply constraints that have plagued home builders during the pandemic. While shortages still exist, many builders have found workarounds and many firms have stockpiled key materials. Labor is also more plentiful, as evidenced by the recent strength in construction employment. The reopening of economies in the Northeast and West Coast has likely brought out more workers, which has allowed more projects to move forward.”
“In an unusual quirk, the number of single-family homes currently under construction is also 811,000 units on a seasonally-adjusted annual rate basis. The number of single-family homes under construction is the highest it has been since November 2006. While high, the pace of single-family construction appears to be demand-driven, with much of the current pipeline of homes under construction already sold. Inventories of completed single-family homes remain near all-time lows.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small recovery gains near 1.0800
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range near 1.0800 on Tuesday. The greenback preserves its strength against its rivals on the back of rising US T-bond yields but the slight improvement witnessed in risk sentiment is helping the shared currency hold its ground.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3000 area, erases daily recovery gains
GBP/USD has started to edge lower and turned flat on the day near 1.3000 after rising toward mid-1.3000s in the early European morning. The greenback preserves its strength on rising US T-bond yields and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction on Tuesday.
Gold: Demand for safety paused, but is far from over
Gold is down, trading at around $1,55.00 after peaking at $1,998.37 on Monday, its highest since early Mach. XAUUSD retreated as investors continue to buy the greenback on the back of hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials.
This is when to buy Shiba Inu before it breaks out
Shiba Inu price undergoes a bearish wave as FED official paints a dire picture of the rate path. SHIB price is further on the backfoot as quarterly earnings put investors on edge.
HYMC stock volatile as Twitter account predicts $20 share price
Hycroft Mining (HYMC) stock spiked late last week as retail traders jumped on the potential price target of $20 placed on the stock by a Twitter trading account.