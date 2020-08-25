US: Housing Price Index up 0.9% in June vs. 0.1% expected

House prices in the US rose more than expected in June.

US Dollar Index continues to inch lower toward 93.00.

The Housing Price Index (HPI) in the US rose 0.9% in June, the Federal Housing Finance Agency's (FHFA) monthly report showed on Wednesday. This reading followed May's print of -0.2% (revised from -0.3% and came in higher than the market expectation of 0.1%.

Meanwhile, the S&P/Case-Shiller's 20-metro area Home Price Index in the US arrived at 3.5% on a yearly basis in June and fell short of analysts' estimate of 3.8%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index edged lower after these data and was last seen losing 0.23% on a daily basis at 93.08.