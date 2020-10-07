US House Speaker Pelosi: Trump made a terrible mistake by ending COVID-19 aid talks

US President Donald Trump made a terrible mistake by ending coronavirus aid negotiations, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told ABC on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

"It is really important to come to an agreement on COVID-19 aid," Pelosi added and said that it was a missed opportunity to not pass a larger relief package.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively.