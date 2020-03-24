US House Speaker Pelosi: Real optimism for deal on coronavirus legislation in next few hours

"There is real optimism for a deal on coronavirus legislation in next few hours," US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNBC on Tuesday.

Pelosi further added that they are happy that the Senate is taking House language on oversight of $500 billion fund for businesses. "We are still concerned that Trump is not embracing the Defense Production Act. Everybody agrees we have to get coronavirus legislation done."

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes print strong gains on Tuesday. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 6.75% on the day while the S&P 500 was adding 6.05%.